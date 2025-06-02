Proteas power-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all forms of international cricket, a blow for South Africa before their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where he would have been a major drawcard.
Klaasen, 33, is one of the world’s most destructive batters in white-ball cricket and a mainstay of the South African limited-overs side in recent years. He is likely to maintain a presence on the global Twenty20 league circuit.
“It is a sad day for me as I announce I have decided to step away from international cricket,” he said in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Monday.
“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was a difficult decision but also one I have peace with.
“I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”
CSA's director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe said he understood the reasons for Klaasen’s decision.
“He has been transparent with CSA throughout the past few months and we respect his decision to retire from international cricket,” Nkwe said. “We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”
Klaasen averaged 43.69 with four centuries and 11 50s in 60 one-day internationals and scored 1,000 runs in 58 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Test matches for South Africa.
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
