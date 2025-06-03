We'll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan dribbled past some fuming MPs in the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture on Tuesday when asked if he would stand for a fourth term in Safa's election next year.

Jordaan has been president of Safa since 2013, serving almost three terms in an association that admitted it is battling cash flow issues when presenting its financial statement for 2023-2024 to the committee that showed a loss of R5.4m.

Gronie Hluyo, who has been Safa's CFO since 2007, said part of the reason the association reported a deficit was because most of its national teams, especially the juniors, were not attracting sponsors, meaning the cash-strapped association has to fund them itself.

The sports ministry had to bail Safa out with R5m towards the end of last year when it failed to pay the bonuses of Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players. Safa will repay that debt in the next financial year through receiving R1.7m instead of the normal annual grant of R6.7m from the department of sport.