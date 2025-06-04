ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What went wrong for Sundowns in the Champions League final?

Sundowns supporters are divided on whether the Portuguese boss should stay, but for now he appears to enjoy the support of Downs' management, who don’t want to make a coaching change shortly before the Fifa Club World Cup in the US that starts on June 14.
Proteas in the Test Championship final at Lord’s, Bulls vs Sharks in URC semis also in the spotlight
Image: Ayman Aref/BackpagePix
In the 68th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the sporting news of the week dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns losing in the Caf Champions League final.
Other major topics are this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinals and the World Test Championship (WTC) final between the Proteas and Australia at Lord's from June 11 to 15.
The Brazilians lost 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids FC in the Champions League final and this has put immense pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, who was brought in to win the competition and made some strange decisions over the two legs.
Sundowns supporters are divided on whether the Portuguese boss should stay, but for now he appears to enjoy the support of Downs' management, who don’t want to make a coaching change shortly before the Fifa Club World Cup in the US that starts on June 14.
Mpanza and Mphahlele discuss what went wrong over the two legs where Sundowns conceded a late goal at home for a 1-1 draw and lost 2-1 in Cairo.
Also in the show, they preview the hugely anticipated URC semifinal between traditional rivals the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.
They also put the spotlight on the ICC WTC final in London.
