Mambas bite Bafana B in Cosafa Cup opener

The Bafana Bafana B team taking part in the Cosafa Cup in Bloemfontein got off to a rocky start, losing 1-0 to an energetic Mozambique at Free State Stadium on Wednesday.

Star attacker Antonio Sumbane provided the 73rd-minute winner for the Mambas.

Both teams, as is the nature of the Southern African competition, are definitely developmental combinations.

Hugo Broos's senior Bafana meet Mozambique's first-stringers in a friendly in Polokwane on Tuesday. The senior coach has no Mamelodi Sundowns players available as the Betway Premiership champions prepare for the Club World Cup that starts in the US on June 14, and Broos has picked many new faces as he widens his talent pool.

Vela Khumalo, only announced as coach of the South African Cosafa Cup side late last week, had his hastily-arranged squad arrive on Monday, with just two training sessions to their opener. That seemed to show in the overall performance.