'There was no other way, I had to do what was needed': Lerato Chabangu on his journey to recovery
Former Sundowns and Swallows star getting life back on track in rehab centre
Image: Supplied.
Former soccer star Lerato "Ace" Chabangu has opened up about his journey to recovery from alcohol addiction.
After a stellar football career, the former Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows star's life took a downward turn due to his struggles with alcohol addiction. However, he has embarked on a journey to rebuild himself.
Chabangu, 39, checked into the Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo on February 8, where he has been undergoing rehabilitation.
Image: Supplied.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Chabangu said going to rehab wasn't an easy decision, but he realised it was something he had to do.
“I realised there was no other way to do this, I had to cooperate and do what is needed,” he said. “I saw it was necessary for me to fix where I had gone wrong. You need to reflect and introspect on your life, so I found myself and acknowledged what my issues were.”
Chabangu was approached by the NRKL Foundation NPO, which offered to help him and take him to rehab.
He reflected on the day he was fetched from home, saying it was “sad” as he had recently come from the funeral of someone close to him. He said he later realised he needed time off to recover.
Four months into rehab, Chabangu is learning essential life skills and values such as accountability, self-discipline and responsibility. He's also being taught how to set boundaries, build healthy relationships and develop coping mechanisms to manage stress and cravings.
Despite the challenges, he is optimistic about his future, saying: “Everything is going accordingly. It's only a matter of time for me to be released from the rehab.”
However, he acknowledged the biggest challenge will come after rehab, when he'll need to face real-life challenges head-on.
“It would be up to me how I allow the challenges to affect me and how I deal with them. So far, I'm enjoying the experience.”
While in rehab, Chabangu is pursuing a course in coaching, with hopes of returning to the football industry to mentor young players.
He expressed gratitude for the support he received from the NRKL Foundation, the rehab centre and loved ones.
“I thank them for their support and patience when things were tough on my side. They never gave up on me. Their support motivates me to push even harder and achieve my goals. Thank you for welcoming me and giving me an opportunity to rebuild my life.”
Chabangu's message to those struggling with addiction: “Don't lose hope. You never know what life has in store for you. Always remain positive and never be afraid to ask for help.”
NRKL Foundation chair Noko Ronnie Lesudi commended Chabangu's progress, saying his life has improved remarkably after four months in rehab.
Image: Supplied.
“When he first arrived at rehab, he had a lot of anger and felt ashamed. Now he's a happy person, always making jokes and giving life advice. He still loves football and his former clubs, Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns,” he said.
Lesudi said he has been able to help Chabangu with the assistance of donations from sports commentator Baba Mthethwa, a Polokwane soccer club called Star Sign, Thobela FM sports producer Matome Lebeya and community member Alpheus Mokaba.
He pleaded with those who can assist Chabangu in any way on his journey to reach out.
Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre CEO Watson Luandi highlighted Chabangu's significant progress in overcoming his struggles with alcohol abuse.
“He's shown significant progress. The supportive environment at Hope of Achievers has helped him stay focused on his recovery,” he said.
Chabangu struggled with withdrawal symptoms when he arrived at the rehab, he added.
“Some challenges he faced include managing cravings, dealing with emotional triggers and adjusting to the structured environment of the rehabilitation centre. He's also had to confront underlying issues that contributed to his alcohol abuse and work through difficult emotions and experiences.
“Despite the challenges, he's making progress and staying committed to his recovery. However, as time passed, he's become more engaged and motivated. Some notable improvements include his increased participation in group therapy sessions, improved relationships with staff and peers and a more positive outlook on life.”
