PSL announces new promotion playoff dates

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the new dates for the promotion playoffs with Casric Stars to face Orbit College in the first match at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on June 11.
The playoffs were set to kick off towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs, Orbit and Casric, who finished second and third, to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.
However they were put on hold pending JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' cases against MFC winners Durban City after they protested against the eligibility of Saziso Magawana, which have since been dismissed by a PSL disciplinary committee and at arbitration.
VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay
Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL after its decision to resume a match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.
However, the Citizens apparently lost the arbitration on Wednesday with the league now confirming the fixtures.
City play their first match against Casric at Cape Town Stadium on June 14 before visiting Orbit at Olympia Park, outside Rustenburg, on June 18.
Playoffs fixtures
All 3pm
