Taifa Stars who could trouble Bafana

Having lost their previous three matches, Tanzania will be eager to snap their winless streak when they meet Bafana Bafana in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
We pick three Taita Stars players Bafana must keep a close eye on.
Feisal Salum (central midfielder, Azam)
Capped 41 times by Tanzania, Salum has been his national team's livewire in recent times. The central midfielder will be hell-bent on impressing on South African soil amid interest by Kaizer Chiefs. The 27-year-old is a dynamic and versatile midfielder admired for his powerful runs with the ball.
Salum also boasts excellent long-range shooting attributes. He's often described as a “box-to-box” midfielder, meaning he can contribute in defence and attack.
Mohamed Husseini (left-back, Simba)
Fresh from playing a pivotal role in helping Simba reach the CAF Confederation Cup final, where he scored the all-important goal in the semifinals first leg against Stellenbosch FC in Zanzibar, Husseini should be motivated to translate his club form to the national team.
The 28-year-old is known for his blend of defensive prowess and attacking flair. He's a strong and reliable defender, also good at tackling and blocking shots.
Simon Msuva (striker, Al-Talaba, Iraq)
The 31-year-old Msuva is one of a few potent finishers in Tanzanian football in recent years, having scored more than 20 goals for the national team to be among the all-time top scorers.
Msuva is also in red-hot form, scoring 12 goals with five assists in 34 games in the Iraq Stars League this season.
The well-travelled Msuva is a strong and versatile striker known for his pace, strength and ability to link up with teammates.
Msuva previously played for clubs Yanga in his homeland, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, among others.
Tanzania's losing streak in their past three fixtures
January: they lost 2-0 at home to Kenya in a friendly
January: they lost 2-0 in another friendly at home to Burkina Faso
March: beaten 2-0 by Morocco away in a World Cup qualifier
Did you know?
Taifa Stars are ranked 107th in the Fifa rankings, 51 places behind South Africa. Ranked No 24 in Africa, Tanzania are 10 places adrift of Bafana.
Taifa Stars who could trouble Bafana
Chiefs target Salum could prove a handful for SA defence
Sports journalist
Image: AZIZ KARIMOV
Having lost their previous three matches, Tanzania will be eager to snap their winless streak when they meet Bafana Bafana in a friendly at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
We pick three Taita Stars players Bafana must keep a close eye on.
Feisal Salum (central midfielder, Azam)
Capped 41 times by Tanzania, Salum has been his national team's livewire in recent times. The central midfielder will be hell-bent on impressing on South African soil amid interest by Kaizer Chiefs. The 27-year-old is a dynamic and versatile midfielder admired for his powerful runs with the ball.
Salum also boasts excellent long-range shooting attributes. He's often described as a “box-to-box” midfielder, meaning he can contribute in defence and attack.
Mohamed Husseini (left-back, Simba)
Fresh from playing a pivotal role in helping Simba reach the CAF Confederation Cup final, where he scored the all-important goal in the semifinals first leg against Stellenbosch FC in Zanzibar, Husseini should be motivated to translate his club form to the national team.
The 28-year-old is known for his blend of defensive prowess and attacking flair. He's a strong and reliable defender, also good at tackling and blocking shots.
Simon Msuva (striker, Al-Talaba, Iraq)
The 31-year-old Msuva is one of a few potent finishers in Tanzanian football in recent years, having scored more than 20 goals for the national team to be among the all-time top scorers.
Msuva is also in red-hot form, scoring 12 goals with five assists in 34 games in the Iraq Stars League this season.
The well-travelled Msuva is a strong and versatile striker known for his pace, strength and ability to link up with teammates.
Msuva previously played for clubs Yanga in his homeland, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, among others.
Tanzania's losing streak in their past three fixtures
January: they lost 2-0 at home to Kenya in a friendly
January: they lost 2-0 in another friendly at home to Burkina Faso
March: beaten 2-0 by Morocco away in a World Cup qualifier
Did you know?
Taifa Stars are ranked 107th in the Fifa rankings, 51 places behind South Africa. Ranked No 24 in Africa, Tanzania are 10 places adrift of Bafana.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos