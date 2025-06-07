Majok Deng led the charge with 19 points, while Lual Acuil posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. For Al Ahli Tripoli, Fabian White Jr delivered a game-high 24 points along with 10 rebounds. Jean Jacques Boissy and Naseim Badrush also contributed with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Saturday night’s seeding games set up the win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchups on Sunday – Al Ahli Tripoli will take on Kriol Star at 4pm and Al Ittihad will face FUS Rabat at 7pm CAT.
Sunday’s seeding games will feature the defending champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) taking on APR (Rwanda) at 4pm and 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia) facing last year’s semifinalist Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) at 7pm CAT.
The Basketball Africa League season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships, including on Canal+, ESPN, FIBA’s digital platform Courtside 1891 and livestreaming on the NBA App, NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel. — Basketball Africa League
Kriol Star and Al Ittihad open BAL playoffs with victories in Pretoria
Image: Julien Bacot, BAL/Getty Images
The Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs are officially underway at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, tipping off thrillingly as Kriol Star (Cape Verde) edged FUS Rabat Basketball (Morocco) in a 91–88 nail-biter.
Joel Ntambwe led Kriol Star with a team-high 22 points, while Ivan Almeida posted a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jalan McCloud also added 21 points.
For FUS Rabat, Yacine Baeri delivered a team-high 22 points, shooting an impressive 7-of-8 from three-point range.
The second game of the night featured a clash of titans between two undefeated teams, Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) and Al Ittihad (Egypt), with Al Ittihad emerging victorious in an 85-74 win.
