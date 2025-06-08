Sharks’ Plumtree goes back to drawing board, Bulls’ White sets sights on URC final

“The key for us is to make sure we have depth in our squad to be able to do well without Springbok players. We showed that this year but it is going to be a continuing challenge for us to keep strengthening the squad.
After another season that ended with a disappointing semifinal defeat by the Bulls, Sharks coach John Plumtree admitted it was a tough United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign but valuable lessons were learnt by all involved.
The Sharks lost 25-13 to the Bulls in their clash at a packed Loftus on Saturday where the home side qualified for their third Grand Final appearance against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.
The Bulls will be hoping it’s third time lucky. They lost their previous cup finals to the Stormers and Glasgow Warriors.
For a Sharks side laden with Springboks it is back to the proverbial drawing board.
“It has been a tough season. I learnt a lot in what was my second season of the URC,” said Plumtree as he reflected on the underwhelming season.
“There were real tough periods of the season, especially after the international break and the Champions Cup matches, with the Boks coming back to the team.
“How we competed in the tournament with some players who have only had 14 to 15 international matches was a challenge. Then after Christmas, we had to navigate through that period with Springbok players not available.
“It is about how you can progress through quarters, semis and finals but not having a large group of Springboks [then] and having to navigate through a busy URC and Champions Cup schedule is a challenge.”
Plumtree said the Durban team are working on increasing squad depth to remain competitive even when the Springbok players are not available.
“The key for us is to make sure we have depth in our squad to be able to do well without Springbok players. We showed that this year but it is going to be a continuing challenge for us to keep strengthening the squad.
“I think we have done really well with the players we had and we have managed to pick up points. Coaching the Sharks is not for the fainthearted and it keeps me awake at night.”
There will be questions, again, about the Sharks considering the team is full of Bok players like Aphelele Fassi, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.
Bulls coach Jake White said his team will put their best foot forward in the final.
“This will be our third final and I don’t need to tell the players what do to. They have played home and away finals and now it is another one away from home. They have paid their school fees in terms of experience.
“It is an emotional drain. You can imagine, last week we were 21-8 down and this week we were 15-3 up and suddenly we are not running away with it. That is what knockout rugby is all about; it is about having an arm wrestle and staying in the battle.
“Sometimes the battle is how you get up and chase and not the flash things. People think the battle is about doing all the extraordinary things but it is about doing the things that you are good at.
“What is pleasing for me is we had to work hard to get the result against the Sharks and we know it is not going to be easy next week against Leinster. They have many internationals and British & Irish Lions players and we are playing them away from home.
“We are going to get a test that we have never got before.”
