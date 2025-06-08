This win is for Americans who look like me, says French Open champion Gauff

Newly-crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff, the first Black American to win the title in a decade, said on Saturday her victory in Paris was for people back home who looked like her and struggled amid ongoing political turmoil.

Gauff battled from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 and lift her first French Open crown and her second Grand Slam title after the 2023 US Open.

She is the first Black American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

“It means a lot [to win the title], and obviously there's a lot going on in our country right now with things — like, everything, yeah. I'm sure you guys know,” she said, smiling but without elaborating further.