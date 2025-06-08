Ahmed Doumbia’s three-pointer at the buzzer came too late, only narrowing the final score gap to single digits in favour of US Monastir in the Basketball Africa League Playoffs clash at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.
Though it looked promising for Hoopers for most of the first half, Monastir had the last laugh, winning 89-81.
The Tunisian champions started the 2025 playoffs the same way they did last year, when they beat the eventual champions, Petro de Luanda, in the seeding game.
Rivers Hoopers looked unstoppable in the first two quarters and early in the third, exhibiting an entertaining style of play.
However, when Coach Vasco Curado called on his bench to find an answer to the Hoopers' dominance, he succeeded.
Andrew Edogi, Joackim Haddad, and Babacar Sane proved vital, combining for 39 points off the bench.
US Monastir cross River on path to BAL quarters, APR too strong for Petro
Image: Basketball Africa League
Raphael Putney gave Monastir the most trouble in the first half. He shot 5-for-9 from the three-point line and finished with thunderous dunks on many occasions.
Putney finished with a game-high 28 points. Teammates Madut Akec and Peter Olisemeka contributed 15 and 11 points, with Olisemeka earning his third double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.
“Our bench is one of our strengths. Anyone can come off the bench and contribute. Babacar is a good example of the depth of our roster,” said Haddad, who finished with six points.
Putney had mixed feelings after the game.
“It felt good to come back to Pretoria. I enjoyed my time with the Cape Town Tigers, but I'm on a different team now,” he said.
“I'm just showing the fans what I can do. Hopefully, I can continue winning and bring my team a championship.”
He remained optimistic on Hoopers’ chances in their quarterfinal clash against APR on Monday.
“We just need to stay poised. I think we have a good chance of going far in these playoffs. We're still the underdogs and have a lot to prove but if we stick together, we'll be able to win.”
Monastir face off-form Petro de Luanda in a battle of two BAL champions in Monday's other quarterfinal.
Petro on Saturday suffered an 18-point loss for the second time in their BAL history and their largest margin of defeat in the league.
During the inaugural season in 2021, they lost to Zamalek 89-71 in the semifinals. On Saturday, the Angolan champions lost 75-57 to BAL playoff debutants APR.
This was not an ideal start for the reigning champions, who now have a 3-4 record this season.
Fans showed up in large numbers to support the Angolans, but they left SunBet Arena disappointed.
Petro’s loss to Kriol Star on the last day of the Sahara Conference was a wake-up call for the Angolan champions. However, Saturday’s defeat to APR raised serious questions about their ability to retain their BAL title.
In Sunday night's quarters Al Ahli Tripoli meet Kriol (4pm) and Al Ittihad Alexandria clash against Fath Union Sports de Rabat (7pm).
Basketball Africa League
