Gingqi fuelled by revenge in ABU title clash
Mdantsane boxer seeking to bring down Tanzanian after unfair rulings for fellow South Africans
The bout of Mdantsane’s Asanda Gingqi next week will carry a double storyline as he will be taking a big step towards replicating his amateur success while also avenging the unjust decisions against his compatriots...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.