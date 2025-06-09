Sport

Mtshamba’s future in doubt after departure of September, Khenyeza

Chippa’s Diski Challenge mentor has just three weeks left before his contract expires

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 09 June 2025

With senior Chippa United coaches Thabo September and Mabhuti Khenyeza departing, uncertainty lingers regarding the future of the club’s Diski Challenge mentor Carlos Mtshamba...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert | REUTERS
Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...