Shot in arm for Eastern Cape boxing development programme

The drive to ensure the province reclaims its status as the boxing hotbed will continue after the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture recommitted itself to funding the boxing development grant with a further R1.2m.
The decision was taken after department officials met Boxing SA and the provincial promoters’ body representatives in East London at the weekend to extend the partnership.
This has produced a slew of provincial champions since it resumed after a lengthy hiatus when a group of promoters challenged it in court over the allocation of funds.
After former MEC Fezeka Nkomonye struck a truce, the programme resumed with six promoters selected to stage tournaments in all districts to ensure geographic spread.
The department’s general manager, Awethu Mzumana, spearheaded the continuation of the programme amid calls for the involvement of the corporate sector.
“What we are providing is seed funding, not profit, as promoters are businesspeople, they are expected to grow the industry and seek more investment,” he said.
BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso said the process to apply for dates would be opened at the end of June, with women promoters encouraged to bid.
Ntlanganiso thanked the department for keeping the fires burning for scores of youngsters aspiring to be champions, many of whom already occupy lofty spots in SA ratings.
Boxers such as Siyabulela Hem, who is now the WBO world youth champion, SA mini-flyweight champion Mthokozisi Ngxaka, top-rated SA bantamweight contender Likho Sigaba and his featherweight counterpart, Bongani Fule, are some of the products of the programme.
Among the prerequisites for qualifying for funding would be for promoters to feature 40% of women’s bouts in their tournaments.
This is geared towards providing activity for women’s boxing, with an additional R300,000 in funding exclusively catering for all women’s bouts through the Women in Boxing Series.
In the previous financial year, Ola GMM Promotions won the bid and staged a memorable tournament at Scenery Park featuring a battle of unbeaten women boxers between Sibabalwe Gwebityala and Okuhle Mthi, with Gwebityala retaining her provincial junior-flyweight belt on points in March.
With women’s boxing still lagging, besides being considered only for historic events, provincial promoters’ association secretary Sibongile Matiti-Mpofu, who has been blazing the trail under trying conditions, appealed for more support.
“As women, we feel the pinch in this sport and deserve recognition not as a favour but as a right,” she said.
“Girls must be encouraged to follow a career in boxing, but right now, conditions are not favourable to them.”
While discussions also centred on the involvement of district municipalities, several promoters have been let down in the past with empty promises despite taking their tournaments to local government venues.
Daily Dispatch
Shot in arm for Eastern Cape boxing development programme
Provincial sports department commits a further R1.2m for funding to stage tournaments
Image: LULAMILE FENI
The drive to ensure the province reclaims its status as the boxing hotbed will continue after the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture recommitted itself to funding the boxing development grant with a further R1.2m.
The decision was taken after department officials met Boxing SA and the provincial promoters’ body representatives in East London at the weekend to extend the partnership.
This has produced a slew of provincial champions since it resumed after a lengthy hiatus when a group of promoters challenged it in court over the allocation of funds.
After former MEC Fezeka Nkomonye struck a truce, the programme resumed with six promoters selected to stage tournaments in all districts to ensure geographic spread.
The department’s general manager, Awethu Mzumana, spearheaded the continuation of the programme amid calls for the involvement of the corporate sector.
“What we are providing is seed funding, not profit, as promoters are businesspeople, they are expected to grow the industry and seek more investment,” he said.
BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso said the process to apply for dates would be opened at the end of June, with women promoters encouraged to bid.
Ntlanganiso thanked the department for keeping the fires burning for scores of youngsters aspiring to be champions, many of whom already occupy lofty spots in SA ratings.
Boxers such as Siyabulela Hem, who is now the WBO world youth champion, SA mini-flyweight champion Mthokozisi Ngxaka, top-rated SA bantamweight contender Likho Sigaba and his featherweight counterpart, Bongani Fule, are some of the products of the programme.
Among the prerequisites for qualifying for funding would be for promoters to feature 40% of women’s bouts in their tournaments.
This is geared towards providing activity for women’s boxing, with an additional R300,000 in funding exclusively catering for all women’s bouts through the Women in Boxing Series.
In the previous financial year, Ola GMM Promotions won the bid and staged a memorable tournament at Scenery Park featuring a battle of unbeaten women boxers between Sibabalwe Gwebityala and Okuhle Mthi, with Gwebityala retaining her provincial junior-flyweight belt on points in March.
With women’s boxing still lagging, besides being considered only for historic events, provincial promoters’ association secretary Sibongile Matiti-Mpofu, who has been blazing the trail under trying conditions, appealed for more support.
“As women, we feel the pinch in this sport and deserve recognition not as a favour but as a right,” she said.
“Girls must be encouraged to follow a career in boxing, but right now, conditions are not favourable to them.”
While discussions also centred on the involvement of district municipalities, several promoters have been let down in the past with empty promises despite taking their tournaments to local government venues.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos