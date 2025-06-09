Springboks call up No 8 Evan Roos for expanded squad

South Africa have called up No 8 Evan Roos into their bloated squad for the fixture against the Barbarians later this month and the July internationals against Italy and Georgia.

Roos was a surprise omission from the original squad named this week and brings the number of players to 55.

His inclusion comes after back row Cameron Hanekom limped out of the Bulls' United Rugby Championship semifinal win over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, though there has been no suggestion the latter has been released from the squad.