Top seeds Ittihad survive FUS scare to reach BAL semis, Al Ahli also through

“That's what the BAL is about. Last year, it was either the fifth or sixth seed that made it to the finals,” said FUS Rabat guard Jonathan Jordan, who led all players in scoring with 23 points.
“We had to find a way to finish the game. A lot of that responsibility falls on me as the point guard and primary scorer. You have to be big in big moments like these.”
Jo Lual-Acuil Jnr and Kyle Vinales each scored 16 points. Lual-Acuil Jnr also grabbed 11 rebounds, earning his second double-double of the playoffs.
Majok Deng came off the bench to add 15 points, reminding everyone of his productivity throughout the season.
Aboushousha said Ittihad must stay humble if they are to become the third Egyptian team to win the league title in five seasons.
“Some media outlets say we are the best team in Africa, but other teams can have a good game on a given night and eliminate you. That's the BAL,” said the Egyptian international.
No 1 seeds Al Ittihad Alexandria needed to overcome emotion, uncertainty and nerve-racking moments to stay in contention in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs.
The Egyptian giants needed an extra five minutes to defeat a team they had demolished twice during the 2025 Kalahari Conference, prevailing 86—83 in their quarterfinal against FUS Rabat at Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday night in overtime in a game that could have gone either way.
For the second time this season, Al Ittihad escaped with a three-point victory under similar circumstances to their 72-69 win over Stade Malien.
In both games, Ittihad never led by more than 10 points — a rarity considering their dominance throughout the regular season.
Nisre Zouzoua extended Rabat’s season by five minutes with his three-pointer that tied the game at 74—74 with two seconds left.
However, in the remaining five minutes, the Moroccan champions shot themselves in the foot. They shot 2-for-7 from the floor, made just 3 of their 8 free throws, and turned the ball over twice.
With their BAL season on the line — having lost the 2025 Egyptian League title to Al Ahly SC the previous week — Al Ittihad capitalised on Rabat’s mistakes, delivering the final blow and securing their spot in the semifinals in their first season.
The Alexandria-based club improved their season record to 8-0.
“This is a wake-up call for us. I'm just glad this wake-up call came early in the quarterfinals. It's a good reminder to stay focused,” said Al Ittihad forward Youssef Aboushousha.
Sunday’s game was nothing like the previous two, in which Al Ittihad outscored FUS 71-60 and 98-74.
Al Ittihad meet the winner of Monday's quarterfinal between US Monastir and Petro de Luanda in the semifinals.
In Sunday's earlier quarterfinal, Kriol Star did everything they could to contain Fabian White Jnr, but the Al-Ahli Tripoli forward was unstoppable.
It was a do-or-die game for both teams, but Al Ahli Tripoli secured the first ticket to the 2025 BAL semifinals beating Kriol Star 107—81, becoming the second Libyan team since Al Ahly Ly to reach the Last Four.
White Jnr shot from every corner of the floor, blocked shots, created scoring opportunities for his teammates and disrupted Kriol Star’s offence in various ways.
He finished with a 39-efficiency rating thanks to his 34 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one block, helping Al Ahli improve to 7-1.
White Jnr’s teammate Assem Marei, who sat out their seeding game loss to Al Ittihad Alexandria and scored the opening basket with a rotation over Lewis Uvwo, contributed hugely, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The Libyan champions looked nothing like the team that appeared powerless for most of their 85-74 loss to Al Ittihad 48 hours earlier.
Fouad Abou Chakra’s team stepped onto the floor with desperation, never trailing throughout the game.
One of Kriol’s strongest assets, three-point shooting, was nonexistent for most of the game. They shot 3-for-24 from deep; their third and final three-pointer came at the final buzzer from Luis Teixeira.
Joel Ntambwe led the Creoles in scoring with 25 points. Jalan McCloud added 19 and Joel and Ivan Almeida each contributed 16 in the losing effort.
One of the biggest differences between the two teams was the contribution of their benches, with Al Ahli Tripoli outscoring Kriol Star 26-3.
White Jnr explained to BAL.NBA.com how he delivered an incredible performance.
“Our defence was tight and locked and we were ready to hoop. That's how we won the game,” he said.
The loss marks the end of the 2025 BAL season for Kriol Star while Al Ahli Tripoli take on the winner of Monday's quarter Rivers Hoopers and APR.
Basketball Africa League
