Sport

Bafana through by a whisker to Cosafa Cup semis after Mauritius draw

10 June 2025
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter
South Africa's Puso Ditenjane challenges Yannick Aristide of Mauritius in their Cosafa Cup group match at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
South Africa's Puso Ditenjane challenges Yannick Aristide of Mauritius in their Cosafa Cup group match at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
Image: Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana qualified for the semifinals of the Cosafa Cup despite drawing 0-0 against Mauritius at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Bafana went through with the help of Zimbabwe beating Mozambique 3-1 in the other Group A game played at Free State Stadium.

Three teams — South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — finished on four points, but Vela Khumalo's side went through on +1 goal difference, one ahead of Zimbabwe who finished on +0.

Bafana will know later on Wednesday who they will face in Friday's semifinals.

The final for this year's tournament will be played at Free State Stadium on Sunday. 

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

INSIGHT: Mzo Witbooi, Toyota South Africa Motors
Operation Dudula faces court challenge