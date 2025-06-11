Makua hopes Mbule won’t end up like former Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma, another SuperSport product, Masibusane Zongo and many others whose promising careers were destroyed by off-the-field problems.
“Remember they [Chiefs] had a player like Zuma, and he had a similar problem off the field. On the field, he was a good player,” he said.
“They could be scared to take that risk again. But let’s hope they will give him [Mbule] the opportunity because if he stays long without a team, it will be a big problem.
“If he gets a team before the preseason, he will be ready for the new season.”
Chiefs, meanwhile, are reported to have shown interest in signing defender Thabiso Monyane, who was released by Orlando Pirates last week.
Troublesome midfielder 'offered' by agent to Amakhosi
Mbule could be good for Chiefs, but must change his ways: ‘Disco’ Makua
‘He has to be disciplined, know when to drink and when not to’
Sports Journalist
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Would it be worthwhile for Kaizer Chiefs to sign Sipho Mbule despite his well-known off-field troubles?
After his agent Mike Makaab publicly declared he had offered the troublesome playmaker to Chiefs, Amakhosi midfield legend Frank “Disco” Makua endorsed the possible recruitment, but warned the wayward star will have to change his behaviour.
Mbule’s off-field misdemeanours have been well-documented since he emerged at SuperSport United, with Sekhukhune United the latest club to reject him after Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched him there on loan.
The 27-year-old midfielder is without a club after Downs opted not to renew his contract, prompting Makaab, in a bizarre social media post, to declare the talented but sometimes wayward midfielder had been “offered to Chiefs”.
“I think he has to change his attitude. He's a good player but he has to move away from the off-the-field things,” Makua, Chiefs' midfield ace of the late 1990s, said on Tuesday.
“He can be a good player for Chiefs, but it’s all up to him. He has to be disciplined, know when to drink and when not to. He needs to take things seriously.
“His style of play can suit the team well. I think it will be a wise move to take him but perhaps they are trying to decide, as they don’t want people who will give them a headache.”
Chiefs, meanwhile, are reported to have shown interest in signing defender Thabiso Monyane, who was released by Orlando Pirates last week.
