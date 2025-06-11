Rabada and Jansen strike huge blows to give Proteas advantage at lunch

Two wickets each for Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen gave South Africa a thunderous start on the opening morning of the World Test Championship final against Australia on Wednesday.

After Temba Bavuma chose to bowl under grey London skies, Rabada bowled a magnificent spell from the Nursery End to send a crowd, the vast majority of whom are supporting the Proteas, into raptures. Jansen delivered a double blow in a half an hour before lunch to leave Australia reeling on 67/4.

Only Steve Smith, who’d engaged in several elaborate leaves, survived the onslaught and he will resume after the interval on 26.

South Africa’s catching in the slips and then a sublime diving effort from Kyle Verreynne, to pick up the vital wicket of Travis Head were highlights of session that was the stuff of dreams for the Proteas.