Rabada stars, but Proteas batters stumble on day one of WTC final

Kagiso Rabada had just taken the wicket of Pat Cummins with a snorter that was angled in at the Australian captain and then held its line to knock back his off stump.

As he strode towards his fielding position in front of the Compton Stand — at the Nursery End of the storied venue — spectators there, the majority of whom were clad in South African colours, stood and applauded.

The first day crowd — a sell-out according to the ICC, though there were a few empty seats — overwhelmingly backed South Africa as they began the World Test Championship final at Lord's against Australia on Wednesday. “It felt like a home game,” said Rabada.

The reaction to the two anthems at the start of play clearly indicated the team with the most support here — whether from the enormous South African expat community in the English capital, or just locals wanting to get on Australian's nerves (this is an Ashes year after all) — was Temba Bavuma’s.

Given how the day unfolded, the Proteas captain's correct call at the toss to bowl earned his side an important advantage. A lot of that was wiped out by Australia’s relentless efforts in the last hour and 45 minutes of the day, in which there were no freebies on offer leaving the Proteas stumbling on 43/4 at stumps.