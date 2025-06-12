A host of East London’s local racing drivers joining in on the action are Shaun Gradwell in his BMW E36, Shaun Vallance in a BMW M4, Grant Godfrey, Pramesh Hooka, Devesh Reddy, Viswa Williams and Leeroy Randall in Nissan GTR R35’s, Bevan Choudree in a turbocharged VW Polo, Gary Schultz in a Nissan SR20, Johan van der Westhuizen in a BMW V8, Bryce Choudree in a BMW E46 M3, Naveen Reddy in a VW Golf 7R, Laren Odendaal in an Audi RS3, Viswa Williams in a Ferrari 488GTB, Kyle Hart in a Range Rover SVR, Diego Machado in a Mercedes GT53, Jeandre Coetzer in a Nissan 370Z, Buntu Jwaai in an Audi RS5 and Lincoln Randall in a VW Golf.
The last Top End Run held was in 2018 and was won by Viswa Williams in his Nissan GTR R35 with a speed of 283km/h.
The Top End event starts with practice runs from 9.30am and timed runs from 10.30am.
Entrance for spectators cost R50 per person, with free entry for children under 12, and there will be food vendors available at the circuit.
All roads lead to EL Grand Prix Circuit
Big names and wide variety of cars to be seen in action
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The Border Motorsport Club is set for a busy weekend of action at the iconic East London Grand Prix Circuit as it hosts round four of its regional main circuit championship on Saturday, followed by a Top End Run on Sunday.
The Top End Run will see the cars starting on the short back straight, going through Beacon Bend onto the main straight for a 600m sprint, where a speed gun will be used to ascertain the top speed of the day.
The organisers are expecting about 40 cars, which will be competing in three different normally aspirated classes, namely four-cylinders and rotary engines, six-cylinders and then eight/ten/twelve-cylinders.
The event has also been opened up to motorcycles, and at the time of going to the press, there was interest shown from a couple of the local two-wheel racers.
The event has attracted a wide variety of cars as well as some of the Simola Hillclimb big names and will be led by local heroes Darron and Martin Gudmanz, Wade and Jody van Zummeren in their thunderous Nissan GTRs, along with Gauteng visitor Craig Czank who will be in a Nissan GTR 32, and Gqbergha’s Gordon Nicholson in his super smooth Audi R8.
