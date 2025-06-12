De Bruyne joins Italian champions Napoli after Man City exit

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has joined Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent on Thursday, after the end of his glittering 10-year spell at Manchester City.

De Bruyne lifted 19 trophies at City since his 2015 move from German side VfL Wolfsburg — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, the 33-year-old's contract at City expired at the end of the recently-concluded season.

“Kevin is proud to be one of us!,” Napoli posted on social media platform X.