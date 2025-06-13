Bafana Bafana B have booked a place in the Cosafa Cup final after a comfortable 3-1 semifinal win over a ten-man Comoros at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday night.
With this win, that was secured through a goal from Boitumelo Radiopane and a brace from Kamogelo Sebelebele, they have secured a date with Angola in the final on Sunday.
Comoros scored from the effort of Ibrahim Madi but it was not enough as they once again failed to book a place in the final of the tournament.
In the other semifinal match played earlier on Friday at the same venue, Angola thrashed Madagascar 4-1 with Laurindo Aurelio scoring two goals and Antonio Salvador and Alberto Miguel found the back of the net once.
Bafana B to play against Angola in Cosafa Cup final
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Madagascar replied through the effort of Mika Razafimahatana.
“We are going to play a better team in Angola in the final but I am happy that we scored three goals in this match. We have been playing good football and not scoring enough goals.
“There is always room for improvement but I am satisfied that the boys were clinical in this match and we are going to need more of the same in the final against Angola,” said South Africa coach Vela Khumalo.
