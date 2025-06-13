Bulldogs aiming to skin Leopards in Currie Cup opener
Border team ready to be quick out the blocks to ensure a competitive season
Border Bulldogs assistant coach Lungisa Kama says they have put what happened in the SA Cup earlier in the season behind them and are now focused on taking the team as far as the knockout stages in the Currie Cup First Division. ..
