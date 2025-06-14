Having tried to flick Mitchell Starc over his shoulder, eliciting groans from the audience and laughter from his teammates, Verreynne produced a more conventional drive for four, to seal a five-wicket win, setting off celebrations, among his teammates, ex-players, who were both commentators and spectators, and swathes of South Africans packed in the stands.
That drive expunged 27 years of pain for South African cricket. “I believe that Shuks said a couple of days ago that I never look pretty. So, I was just giving him what he said he's seen so much of,” he explained about that ugly attempt to get the winning runs.
“When he scored the runs, I had my head in my hands. I guess just trying to embrace and acknowledge what we've just done. In that moment, I was thinking of the experiences that I've had in the past couple of years,” said Bavuma.
“To be a part of history is massive in a lot of ways. And we hope that this is the start of something that could lead to more trophies.”
Bavuma led this charge to South Africa’s first world title, from the front. The aggression he showed on the second morning, helped shift the mindset of his own team and then in the second innings he shared a match winning partnership of 147 for the third wicket with Aiden Markram, scoring 66.
Bavuma was forced to hobble singles as a strained hamstring caused great discomfort.
He said Markram backed the decision at tea on Friday for him to continue batting, even though it might hamper the pair’s ability to build pressure on the Australians by keeping the scoreboard ticking.
“He wanted to know from my side if the twos that are becoming ones would affect me, so I said there's no chance,” said Markram. “It's about the partnership, staying out there for long, getting the ball even softer, even older, because that's obviously when batting became a lot easier. And that's exactly what he did and he still actually managed to run twos and threes.”
Beers start to flow as Proteas begin to party
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyer
The ICC moderator waited for everyone to settle down at the official post-match press conference and said: “We have the ICC Test Championship final winner, the captain of South Africa, Temba Bavuma.”
“I like how I was introduced there ... that sounded quite nice,” said Bavuma. In front of him he placed the ICC World Test Championship mace. Golden, shimmering beneath the lights, for Bavuma and South Africa it represents more than just the precious metals that make it up.
“The word that comes to mind is special,” said Bavuma. “It is special for this group, special for myself, for the country ...”
Bavuma was able to bring himself to the front of the dressing room balcony as the final runs ticked down. On the field, Kyle Verreynne, was trying to make it as dramatic as possible.
“I was very nervous,” the keeper/batter admitted. He went to bat, after the dismissal of Aiden Markram, for 136, with six runs to win.
Having tried to flick Mitchell Starc over his shoulder, eliciting groans from the audience and laughter from his teammates, Verreynne produced a more conventional drive for four, to seal a five-wicket win, setting off celebrations, among his teammates, ex-players, who were both commentators and spectators, and swathes of South Africans packed in the stands.
That drive expunged 27 years of pain for South African cricket. “I believe that Shuks said a couple of days ago that I never look pretty. So, I was just giving him what he said he's seen so much of,” he explained about that ugly attempt to get the winning runs.
“When he scored the runs, I had my head in my hands. I guess just trying to embrace and acknowledge what we've just done. In that moment, I was thinking of the experiences that I've had in the past couple of years,” said Bavuma.
“To be a part of history is massive in a lot of ways. And we hope that this is the start of something that could lead to more trophies.”
Bavuma led this charge to South Africa’s first world title, from the front. The aggression he showed on the second morning, helped shift the mindset of his own team and then in the second innings he shared a match winning partnership of 147 for the third wicket with Aiden Markram, scoring 66.
Bavuma was forced to hobble singles as a strained hamstring caused great discomfort.
He said Markram backed the decision at tea on Friday for him to continue batting, even though it might hamper the pair’s ability to build pressure on the Australians by keeping the scoreboard ticking.
“He wanted to know from my side if the twos that are becoming ones would affect me, so I said there's no chance,” said Markram. “It's about the partnership, staying out there for long, getting the ball even softer, even older, because that's obviously when batting became a lot easier. And that's exactly what he did and he still actually managed to run twos and threes.”
The Proteas opener played what will almost certainly be graded the greatest Test innings by a player from South Africa. The Australians, very sportingly, acknowledged its brilliance too, with each of them running towards Markram to shake his hand as he departed the playing arena.
“Obviously, it’s a great touch from their side. There was quite a bit of banter I had on the field, so all’s well that ends well, I guess. But it's always nice when your efforts are appreciated by the opposition.”
Initially he didn’t notice the applause from the crowd either. “When I get out, I'm always angry.
“But looking at the (pavilion) in front of me was pretty special. And then naturally the walk-up was incredibly special.”
The Proteas who celebrated with friends and family, as first Jerusalema and then Nkalakatha, blasted over the Lord’s speakers, were looking forward to a long night of partying. “I’ve already had my first one,” Markram chirped.
“It was one of my mates from school. He wanted me to come over and I was like, ‘man, I can't, it's too busy, it's chaos.’ And then he was like, well, here's a beer. And I was like, OK,” said Markram.
Bavuma said he was taken aback by the level of support for his side. “There were a lot of South Africans out there, lots of people who've flown over from South Africa. I was giving out about 10 to 15 tickets a day to people. I'm sure later on, depending on what state we are in, we'll catch a beer with them.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos