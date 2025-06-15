Angola convincingly see off Bafana B in Cosafa Cup final
Angola convincingly beat the Bafana Bafana developmental combination taking part in the 2025 Cosafa Cup 3-0 in the final at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
A brace from Depu in the 43rd and 63rd minutes and third goal from Milson in the 82nd sealed the victory for Palancas Negras.
🎙️ ℂ𝕆𝔸ℂℍ'𝕊 ℝ𝔼𝔸ℂ𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ 🎙️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 15, 2025
🗣️ "𝙸𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚕𝚊𝚙𝚜𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗"
South Africa coach Vela Khumalo reflecting on their 3⃣➖0⃣ loss in the #COSAFACup2025 final against Angola!#SABCSportFootball #COSAFACup pic.twitter.com/9q7oBwUe96
Coach Vela Khumalo's South Africans reached the final topping Group A from Zimbabwe on goal difference with four points (from a 1-0 defeat against Mozambique, 2-0 win against Zimbabwe and 0-0 draw against Mauritius), then beat Comoros 3-1 in their semifinal.
Notable players in the Bafana B line-up on Sunday were the Orlando Pirates attacking pairing of Kabelo Dlamini and Boitumelo Radiopane and TS Galaxy winger Kamogelo Sebelebele. The defence featured AmaZulu veteran Kwanda Mngonyama and SuperSport United centreback Ime Okon.
🏆 ℂ𝕆𝕊𝔸𝔽𝔸 ℂ𝕌ℙ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟝 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 15, 2025
🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Black Sable Antelopes are now in control of the match!
𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐚 🇦🇴 3⃣➖0⃣ 🇿🇦 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
🚨 LIVE
🥇 Final
📺 SABC 1
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball #COSAFACup pic.twitter.com/960WjqQk6s