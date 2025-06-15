Sport

Angola convincingly see off Bafana B in Cosafa Cup final

By Sports Staff - 15 June 2025
South Arica's Boitumelo Radiopane is challenged by Jonathan Buatu of Angola in their 2025 Cosafa Cup final at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
Image: Charle Lombard/ Gallo Images

Angola convincingly beat the Bafana Bafana developmental combination taking part in the 2025 Cosafa Cup 3-0 in the final at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

A brace from Depu in the 43rd and 63rd minutes and third goal from Milson in the 82nd sealed the victory for Palancas Negras.

Coach Vela Khumalo's South Africans reached the final topping Group A from Zimbabwe on goal difference with four points (from a 1-0 defeat against Mozambique, 2-0 win against Zimbabwe and 0-0 draw against Mauritius), then beat Comoros 3-1 in their semifinal.

Notable players in the Bafana B line-up on Sunday were the Orlando Pirates attacking pairing of Kabelo Dlamini and Boitumelo Radiopane and TS Galaxy winger Kamogelo Sebelebele. The defence featured AmaZulu veteran Kwanda Mngonyama and SuperSport United centreback Ime Okon.

