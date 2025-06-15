‘I just want to see you beat Australia one day’: Shukri honours late dad’s wish

With South Africa needing two runs to win the World Test Championship, Shukri Conrad, his left arm perched on the railing of the changeroom balcony, thought about his father, Sedick Conrad, who passed away in March.

“I remember the old man had said to me: ‘I just want to see you beat Australia one day’,” the Proteas head coach recalled.

Temba Bavuma’s team was described as a “tight unit” by batting coach Ashwell Prince, and that unity extends beyond the playing group, but to the staff too. When Prince’s wife Melissa died in January, the team rallied around him too.

“It’s not something we reference in the huddle or a team meeting. The guys just naturally would reach out to me or Ash, with a gesture of some sort,” said Conrad.

Conrad is very much his own person and has been given lots of latitude by Cricket SA to mould this young team. With a South African flag draped over his shoulders, he offered a reminder that Temba Bavuma’s side didn’t have to live up to standards set by anyone else, except themselves. “We create our own reality. We are the World Champions,” he said.