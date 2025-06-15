No goal, but Messi’s influence on show in Inter’s World Cup opener against Ahly

Though he did not score, Lionel Messi again proved his worth for Inter Miami, showing some brilliance and avoiding injury as they got off to a decent start in the Club World Cup with a 0-0 draw against African giants Al Ahly from Egypt on Saturday.

Messi draws huge crowds to stadiums, and attendance will be a key measure of the revamped Club World Cup's success or failure. On Saturday, almost 61,000 fans filled the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, making for a festive atmosphere and giving the tournament a satisfying start.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said they were “nervous and anxious in the first half, which is normal given the context”.

“In the second half, we were more patient. We played all over the pitch, created chances and could have scored to win the game. But it’s a 90-minute match, and let’s not forget we struggled in that first half.

“It’s clear that when we find Leo [Messi] in the right positions and give him good passes, we have more options and chances. In the first half, we kept trying to find him with the first ball, but they were ready for us.

“When we were more patient, we were able to find Leo. And we all know what he can do when he finds space.”

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro took charge of his first competitive match for Al Ahly since joining the Cairo outfit in late May.

“It was a very intense game, with nervousness and mistakes from both sides, but we controlled the scenario better in the first half, creating chances. But it's a pity we did not convert one of them.

“In the second half, Miami were getting better and after 60, 70 minutes it could have gone in either direction. We have to make sure in the next game we are a bit better.

“We first made sure Messi was cut off from his providers, but then he appeared in those set pieces and second actions after set pieces.”

Veteran Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy tipped aside a high-arching shot by Messi late in stoppage time to preserve the draw. El Shenawy and Al Ahly escaped with the draw after defending three corners by Inter in the final minutes of stoppage time.

The momentum of the game changed sharply after the Egyptian club dominated the first half and Inter dominated the second.

Inter and Ahly are Group A, which also includes Portuguese club FC Porto and Brazilian sided Palmeiras.

Messi nearly scored off a free kick in the 64th minute. He curled a shot toward the near post and it took a skip before zipping just wide and hitting the outside of the net.

Inter had another prime scoring chance in the 85th. Messi lifted a pass toward the front of the net to Fafa Picault, who bounced a header off the turf and over the crossbar.

Messi's final attempt in the sixth minute of stoppage time nearly sent the crowd into a frenzy. He winced after El Shenawy leapt and stretched out his right hand to deflect the ball off the crossbar and out of play.

Inter fended off several scoring opportunities from Al Ahly in the first half.

The Egyptian club's best chance came on a penalty shot in the 43rd minute, where Trezeguet blasted a rising shot, but Inter goalkeeper Oscar Ustari timed a dive perfectly to his left for a stellar save.

In the 57th, Messi ripped a shot toward the left side of the net but was denied by El Shenawy.

Inter's next clash is on Thursday against FC Porto in Atlanta. Al Ahly face Palmeiras on Thursday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Field Level Media-Reuters