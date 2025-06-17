Sundowns need solid defence to progress in World Cup: Wayne Arendse

“Keeping clean sheets increases your chances of winning games, so I believe Sundowns can get out of the group stage and go far in this tournament if they can defend well. They must hold their nerve and enjoy the moment.”
On paper, Sundowns' most realistic chance of a win in the group, barring a major upset, would seem to be against South Korean champions Ulsan. Arendse, though, speaking from experience, expects the South Koreans to be a tough nut to crack.
It will be the second time Sundowns meet a Korean side at the Club World Cup. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors thumped them 4-1 in the 2016 edition in Osaka in their second game, with Arendse at centre-back, after Downs lost their opener 2-0 to host club Kashima Antlers of Japan.
The Brazilians battled with the pace, precision and level of organisation of their Asian opponents in 2016.
Retired Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Wayne Arendse says solid defensive display can take the Brazilians far at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) in the US.
Sundowns get their World Cup campaign under way against South Korean side Ulsan at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night (midnight SA time). The 2024-2025 Caf Champions League runner-up's other opponents in Group F are German giants Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil.
“Sundowns have a talented squad, so talent-wise they won't have a problem,” Arendse, who was part of the Sundowns team in what was their maiden Club World Cup in Japan in 2016, said.
“The most important thing for them is to be tight at the back. In such big tournaments you must defend well if you're to stand a chance.
“I know people think Sundowns will have it easy against the South Korean team but I don't think it'll be an easy game. South Korea is a footballing country and this team is their best,” Arendse said.
“They can't be pushovers. Naturally, South Koreans work hard, so they won't allow Sundowns to walk all over them.”
Downs' last participation was in the old seven-team CWC format, before its expansion this year to 32 sides. The new format, rather than watering the standard down, will make for a tougher competition for sides from outside Europe and South America, given the presence of most of the world’s biggest clubs.
After playing Ulsan, Sundowns face Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (6pm SA time). The Pretoria team wrap up their Group F campaign against Brazilian side Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 25 (9pm).
If the results of the other African teams in the tournament are anything to go by, it could be tough for Downs to make an impact in their tough group.
No African club has won yet in the 2025 CWC. Al Ahly, now coached by recently-departed Orlando Pirates boss José Riveiro, started with a 0-0 draw against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, while Esperance de Tunis were soundly beaten 2-0 by Brazil's Flamengo.
Downs might need a win against Ulsan to stand a chance of progressing past Group F.
Ulsan are five-time South Korean K-League champions. Their key players include Hyeon-woo Jo (goalkeeper), Young-gwon Kim (centre-back) and Darijan Bojanić (midfielder).
The Brazilians will be grateful for an evening kickoff in their opener as temperatures for some midday matches — scheduled at that time to be aired at prime time at night for European TV audiences — have been over 30°C.
