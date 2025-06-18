Bulldogs prepare for Eagles after ill-discipline costs them against Leopards
The issue of excessive yellow cards will be top of the Border Bulldogs’ team meeting agenda this week after it proved to be an achilles heel in their game against the Leopards on Saturday...
