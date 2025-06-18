Sport

IN PICS | The Proteas come home as world champs

By Sports Staff - 18 June 2025
Captaon Temba Bavuma and his Proteas teammates present the Test Mace to supporters at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, after their arrival back from winning the World Test Champoinship final against Australia against Lord's on Wednesday.
Captaon Temba Bavuma and his Proteas teammates present the Test Mace to supporters at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, after their arrival back from winning the World Test Champoinship final against Australia against Lord's on Wednesday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The world champion Proteas brought the Test Mace back on their arrival, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy by winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.

Captain Temba Bavuma led the team out first, carrying the mace.

Here are some pictures of the arrival.

Proteas captain Temba Bvuma has a sip of beer on the team bus after they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday with the Test Mace after clinching victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on Saturday.
Proteas captain Temba Bvuma has a sip of beer on the team bus after they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday with the Test Mace after clinching victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on Saturday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Proteas batter Aiden Markram takes a selfie with fans during their arrival at OR Tambo airport.
Proteas batter Aiden Markram takes a selfie with fans during their arrival at OR Tambo airport.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne has a moment with the fans while clutching a bouquet of flowers.
Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne has a moment with the fans while clutching a bouquet of flowers.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Aiden Markram signs autographs.
Aiden Markram signs autographs.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Fan Seucha Kganakga holds a placard of Temba Bavuma.
Fan Seucha Kganakga holds a placard of Temba Bavuma.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Ryan Rickelton gives a wink to the camera.
Ryan Rickelton gives a wink to the camera.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Tony de Zorzi poses for a selfie with supporters.
Tony de Zorzi poses for a selfie with supporters.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump to put back deadline for TikTok decision for third time | REUTERS
Dept. of Communications and Digital Technologies, ICASA appear in parliament