The world champion Proteas brought the Test Mace back on their arrival, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.
Temba Bavuma led the team out first, carrying the mace.
WATCH | Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Digital Sports Editor
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
