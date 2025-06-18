Sport

WATCH | Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo

18 June 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma holds aloft the Test Mace as the 2025 WTC winners return from the final against Australia at Lord's at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The world champion Proteas brought the Test Mace back on their arrival, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.

Temba Bavuma led the team out first, carrying the mace.

