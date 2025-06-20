ABC Motsepe draw conducted amid Seagulls' cries

The draw for the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe playoffs was conducted at Rhodes University in Makhanda on Friday night, amid noise from the Buffalo City team Seagulls, who are planning to stop it from happening this weekend.
Seagulls' official Enrico Williams said on Thursday they were in consultation with their legal team to find loopholes in interdicting the playoffs.
Williams said they were unsatisfied with the DC’s decision not to rule in their favour regarding the case against Tede United, which was about their opponents allegedly fielding an unregistered player.
Should Seagulls have been awarded three points, it would have meant they moved above table-topping DRU A Stars, who are set to represent Buffalo City at Sarah Baartman this weekend.
DRU A Stars were drawn in Group C together with Bizana Pondo Chiefs.
Group A consists of Fast Eleven, MARU FC and Musketeers. Group B has Royal Hearts, Amathole Hotspurs and Old Grey FC.
The top side in each group gets promotion, while the best loser in all groups could get promoted if the Eastern Cape team attending the national playoffs succeeds.
Daily Dispatch
Daily Dispatch
