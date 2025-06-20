The Border Bulldogs put in arguably their best performances of the year in their Currie Cup First Division game against SWD at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday night, but were unable to hold on with 14 seconds left, and ended up losing 33-29.
The home team were leading 29-26 before SWD crashed their party with a converted try in the dying seconds.
For a change, coach Dumisani Mhani’s team put in a perfect performance in the first half to take a 26-12 lead.
The SWD loss means that the Bulldogs have lost two of their opening games in the competition and are second bottom of the table, with two losing bonus points.
Their next game is against the Valke at the same venue next Friday.
Daily Dispatch
Heartbreak for Bulldogs in Mdantsane as Eagles snatch late win
Image: ALAN EASON
