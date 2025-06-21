Tshepo Tshite has smashed the 12-year-old South African 1,500m record.
The diminutive Olympian clocked 3 min 31.35 sec as he ended ninth at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Friday night, more than half-a-second quicker than Johan Cronje’s effort from September 2013.
The 28-year-old, who already holds the indoor 1,500m and mile records, was nearly four seconds behind winner Azeddine Habz of France, who pulled five other athletes below 3:30.00.
Tshepo Tshite breaks 12-year-old SA 1,500m record in Paris
Image: Cecilia van Bers/Gallo Images
Tshepo Tshite has smashed the 12-year-old South African 1,500m record.
The diminutive Olympian clocked 3 min 31.35 sec as he ended ninth at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Friday night, more than half-a-second quicker than Johan Cronje’s effort from September 2013.
The 28-year-old, who already holds the indoor 1,500m and mile records, was nearly four seconds behind winner Azeddine Habz of France, who pulled five other athletes below 3:30.00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos