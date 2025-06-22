A few names have been bandied about with the vacant job, including two unattached highly-respected local coaches Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane.
Pirates confirm preseason tour schedule amid anticipation of coach announcement
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have confirmed their preseason fixture schedule in Spain as supporters impatiently wait for their announcement on a new coach.
As has been the case over the past two years, the Sea Robbers will prepare for the new season in Spain’s Marbella Centre.
On the previous two occasions, Pirates went there under the supervision of Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro, who has since left the club to take up a head coach job at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
The Buccaneers are expected to announce Riveiro’s replacement before the team kick off their preseason from July 8.
A few names have been bandied about with the vacant job, including two unattached highly-respected local coaches Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane.
During the tour of Spain, the Soweto giants will play exciting friendly matches against English side Bolton Wanderers, Cyprus champions Pafos FC and two Spanish sides Las Palmas and Granada CF.
This won’t be the first time that Pirates face off with the Spanish teams as they played Granada during their time in the European country ahead of last season.
Their friendly clash ended in a 1-1 draw with Angolan winger Gilberto scoring for the Premier Soccer League giants.
Pirates and Las Palmas played each other in 2023 and their battle ended in a goalless draw.
The Soweto giants will play Bolton on July 11, Pafos on July 13, Las Palmas on July 17 and Granada on July 19.
