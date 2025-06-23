“Born in Alnif, Morocco, the 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a tactician.
Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates’ new coach
He has apparently never won trophies as a coach, so he might be under pressure to perform
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/ X
Orlando Pirates have announced Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach.
Ouaddou replaces José Riveiro, who left the Buccaneers to join Al Ahly shortly before the end of the past season, after three successful seasons with the Soweto giants.
The appointment of Ouaddou, 46, is sure to be met with a some question marks by Pirates supporters.
The much-capped former Morocco defender or midfielder, who spent 11 years playing in Europe in the 2000s and early 2010s, has relatively limited head coaching experience.
He coached Marumo Gallants for their last three months of last season's Betway Premiership campaign and steered the Free State side clear of relegation to a credible 10th-place finish.
Before that the website Transfermarkt has Ouaddou as having coached Morocco's Mouloudia for four months in late 2020 and early 2021, Loto-Popo FC in Benin for two years from 2021 to 2023 and AS Vita Club in Democratic Republic of Congo for nine months in 2024.
Ouaddou has apparently never won trophies as a coach. Given talk of a potential return to Pirates of multi-trophy-winning former Bucs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, available since leaving Morocco's Wydad Athletic in late April, Ouaddou might find himself under pressure to perform in his new job.
“Orlando Pirates are pleased to announce the appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as the new head coach,” the club said.
“Ouaddou takes over the reins ahead of the new season, replacing José Riveiro at the helm after his decision to step down to join Al Ahly, after a successful three-year tenure.
“Born in Alnif, Morocco, the 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a tactician.
“A former Morocco international, Ouaddou earned 68 caps for the Atlas Lions and enjoyed a distinguished playing career across several top European leagues. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with a strong leadership profile, positions him well to lead the Buccaneers into a new era.
“Coach Ouaddou, who is expected to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the week, will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons.”
Pirates also confirmed their preseason tour destination and friendly fixtures in Europe.
“Preseason preparations will officially kick off on June 27. As part of preparations for the upcoming campaign, Pirates will embark on their third consecutive international preseason tour to Marbella, Spain.
“The training camp, from July 8 to July 20, will see the team engage in high-level friendly matches against European opponents including Bolton Wanderers (England), Pafos FC (Cyprus), Las Palmas (Spain) and Granada (Spain).”
