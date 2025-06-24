Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash

Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas has died in a car accident.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed the news to TimesLIVE on Tuesday night.

The crash apparently took place on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria.

Further details have not been established but will be added when available.

Sundowns are believed to be preparing a press release.

Angelo Tsichlas was the husband of former Downs part-owner and MD and present South African Football Association vice-president Natasha Tsichlas. They ran the club from the late 1980s and remained involved as partners for a time after Downs were bought by present owner Patrice Motsepe in 2003.

In 2015 Angelo Tsichlas was appointed a chief technical adviser for Downs for a spell.

Sundowns executive: legal and commercial Yogesh Singh could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.