Sport

Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule

24 June 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Sipho Mbule during Sekhukhune United's Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in April. Mbule has signed for Orlando Pirates.
Sipho Mbule during Sekhukhune United's Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in April. Mbule has signed for Orlando Pirates.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have signed hugely talented though troubled midfielder Sipho Mbule.

The product of the Harmony Academy in the Free State and SuperSport United's development was released by Mamelodi Sundowns in early June.

Mbule had spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Sekhukhune United, who opted not to make the deal permanent.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Master Chef” for his ability to control a game, has been plagued by off-field disciplinary problems but is one of the best creative central midfielders in the Betway Premiership when on form.

The Buccaneers announced Mbule's signing on their social media accounts on Wednesday, simply posting on X: “Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Sipho Mbule to the club.

Pirates did not divulge further details of the contract.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...
Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...