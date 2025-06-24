Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule

The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Master Chef” for his ability to control a game, has been plagued by off-field disciplinary problems but is one of the best creative central midfielders in the Betway Premiership when on form.

The Buccaneers announced Mbule's signing on their social media accounts on Wednesday, simply posting on X: “Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Sipho Mbule to the club.”

Pirates did not divulge further details of the contract.