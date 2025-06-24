Orlando Pirates sign ‘Master Chef’ Sipho Mbule
Orlando Pirates have signed hugely talented though troubled midfielder Sipho Mbule.
The product of the Harmony Academy in the Free State and SuperSport United's development was released by Mamelodi Sundowns in early June.
Mbule had spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Sekhukhune United, who opted not to make the deal permanent.
Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Sipho Mbule to the Club.— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) June 24, 2025
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/LrxkVh1kw4
The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Master Chef” for his ability to control a game, has been plagued by off-field disciplinary problems but is one of the best creative central midfielders in the Betway Premiership when on form.
The Buccaneers announced Mbule's signing on their social media accounts on Wednesday, simply posting on X: “Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Sipho Mbule to the club.”
Pirates did not divulge further details of the contract.