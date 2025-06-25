WATCH | International pundits rave about Sundowns’ football at World Cup

It is a source of national pride to see some of the international reactions to Mamelodi Sundowns’ impressive performances at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) in the US.

Downs had something of a baptism of fire at their first CWC appearance in the old seven-team format in Osaka in 2016, losing 2-0 to host Japanese club Kashima Antlers and 4-1 to South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

In 2025 Sundowns got their first-ever CWC victory when they beat South Korea’s Ulsan HD in their 1-0 opening Group F win in Orlando, Florida.

The Pretoria team then went toe-to-toe with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling 4-3 defeat in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday that has been hailed as one of the games of the tournament.

Downs will reach the last 16 if they upset famous Brazilian outfit Fluminense in their final Group F clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday night (9pm).