The Valke have the best defensive record so far and have conceded only eight tries in their two matches.
They have not lost to the Bulldogs since their Currie Cup First Division clash in the sixth round in 2021, after which the men from Kempton Park have won six on the trot with an average score of 55-16.
If the Bulldogs are to best the Valke, the boots of flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen and fullback Blake Diedericks have to be on point by winning the territorial battle.
The Valke are a kicking team that is known to pounce on their opposition’s mistakes in their half.
With the wind expected to play a role, it will be hard for the ball to be given air through to the backs, and the forwards will have to put in a similar shift to last weekend.
The Bulldogs are second-bottom on the table, with two losing bonus points and a loss against Valke will not be good for them in terms of qualifying for the semifinals.
Daily Dispatch
Bulldogs eye upset over Valke in Mdantsane
Border face tough task against log-leaders in expected windy conditions
Image: ALAN EASON
The Border Bulldogs will hope for an upset over Currie Cup First Division log-leaders the Valke in expected windy conditions at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday (6pm).
Should they be able to turn the tables on the East Randers, the win would heal the heartbreak of their second game of the competition where they lost against the SWD Eagles with 14 seconds to spare at the same venue.
In that game, the Bulldogs were leading 29-26 before SWD crashed their party with a converted try in the dying seconds.
Their mentor, Dumisani Mhani bemoaned lack of game management, which featured schoolboy rugby errors and a yellow card towards the end of the game.
But it was the positives he looked for going into the Valke encounter which included the Bulldogs’ forwards putting in a dominant display in scrums and line-outs, and four driving maul tries in the opening spell against the Eagles.
Bulldogs identify positives from Eagles heartbreak in preparation for Valke tussle
The Valke have the best defensive record so far and have conceded only eight tries in their two matches.
They have not lost to the Bulldogs since their Currie Cup First Division clash in the sixth round in 2021, after which the men from Kempton Park have won six on the trot with an average score of 55-16.
If the Bulldogs are to best the Valke, the boots of flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen and fullback Blake Diedericks have to be on point by winning the territorial battle.
The Valke are a kicking team that is known to pounce on their opposition’s mistakes in their half.
With the wind expected to play a role, it will be hard for the ball to be given air through to the backs, and the forwards will have to put in a similar shift to last weekend.
The Bulldogs are second-bottom on the table, with two losing bonus points and a loss against Valke will not be good for them in terms of qualifying for the semifinals.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos