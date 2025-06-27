The Border Bulldogs' objective of reaching the semifinals of the Currie Cup First Division took another hit as they were beaten 33-15 by the table-topping Valke at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday night.
It was Border’s third consecutive loss in the competition and left them at the bottom of the table with two points.
They are four points behind the Griffons, Eastern Province and the Leopards, who occupy the three places above them.
If Dumisani Mhani’s men are to have any chances of advancing to the next stage, they have to win their two remaining matches.
The Valke dominated the first 20 minutes of the game, scoring three tries and eventually led 21-5 at halftime.
The Bulldogs' tries came in courtesy of a first-half interception from right winger Mbasa Nkonki and through a driving maul effort from Mangaliso Zixesha late in the game.
Maxwell Klaasen also added a second-half penalty.
Border's next game is against EP at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha next weekend.
Daily Dispatch
Bulldogs suffer third consecutive Currie Cup First Division defeat
Image: ALAN EASON
The Border Bulldogs' objective of reaching the semifinals of the Currie Cup First Division took another hit as they were beaten 33-15 by the table-topping Valke at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday night.
It was Border’s third consecutive loss in the competition and left them at the bottom of the table with two points.
They are four points behind the Griffons, Eastern Province and the Leopards, who occupy the three places above them.
If Dumisani Mhani’s men are to have any chances of advancing to the next stage, they have to win their two remaining matches.
The Valke dominated the first 20 minutes of the game, scoring three tries and eventually led 21-5 at halftime.
The Bulldogs' tries came in courtesy of a first-half interception from right winger Mbasa Nkonki and through a driving maul effort from Mangaliso Zixesha late in the game.
Maxwell Klaasen also added a second-half penalty.
Border's next game is against EP at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha next weekend.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos