The winter season in SA is known for its prominent horse racing events, and the Eastern Cape Horse Racing Association, in partnership with Isuzu, has added a new dimension to the list in the form of the Eastern Cape Derby, which is aimed at raising the standard of traditional horse racing in the province.
The Eastern Cape Derby consists of three races, starting on Saturday at the Ntabozuko (Berlin) Racecourse.
The next leg will be held at Ngcizele on the coast on July 26, with the final being the Ntabezulu race in Centane on August 16.
Provincial horse racing association chair Mahlubi Puzi said the derby would work on a log system, with points from each of the three legs added together to determine the top achievers after the last leg in Centane.
Puzi said the derby would cater for indigenous horses in three disciplines.
These include flat racing, where horses gallop between two points around the track, an endurance race, known as umkwelo, which is popular in the Xhosa traditional racing domain, and the thoroughbreds event.
“It is a full package in racing terms; most people are going to be able to participate in the various disciplines throughout the day.
“Competitors from Qamata, Xesi, Qonce, Ngcobo, Dikeni, Berlin, Dutywa and other parts of the province have registered already,” he said.
Eastern Cape Derby to broaden horse racing horizon
Three-part series aimed at elevating traditional sport
It’s all systems go for Berlin November
Puzi said the new competition was aimed at raising the standard of traditional horse racing in the province.
“We usually would focus on one or two big races a year and that would be it.
“This series, bought by Isuzu, is going to bring intense competition because competitors will want to push for high levels in the log.
“Each of the three races is going to be big for them because everyone will want to win to have enough points at the end to claim the prizes,” he said.
Heavyweights in traditional horse racing, including owners Mathiso Gqibintentho, George Gibson and Lopez Magongo, will all be part of the derby.
Magongo’s horses are known to be consistent winners at the Ntabozuko racecourse, evident in the titles they have won in the Berlin November.
They will have home-ground advantage on Saturday, but Puzi said Gqibintentho’s horses were in red-hot form.
