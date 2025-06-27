Mtshamba leaves Chippa to transition academy into ABC Motsepe league outfit
Diski Challenge coach set to take big leap into running his own club
With no sign of a contract extension with Chippa United, Carlos Mtshamba says he will not resume his role as head coach of the club’s Diski Challenge team and will revert to directing his academy with the aim of transitioning it into an ABC Motsepe League team. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.