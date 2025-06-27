Sinenkani approached the Makhanda high court on Sunday to nullify the decider/play-offs scheduled between FC Ravens and Amavarara.
Safa in need of ABC Motsepe League rule book review — Zwane
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Safa vice-president Linda Zwane said the association must have a deep look at its regulations after this season’s ABC Motsepe League was littered with legal challenges, including in the Eastern Cape, which are awaiting outcomes.
He said they had to tighten up their rule book to avoid matches being won in courts and boardrooms instead of on the field.
To date, only four provinces have confirmed winners for the national playoffs, set to take place from July 1-6 in Gauteng.
They are Northern Cape (Kakamas Juventus), Free State (African Warriors), KwaZulu-Natal (Midlands Wanderers) and Mpumalanga (The Bees).
Five provinces are still awaiting the outcome of their legal issues.
Bizana team Sinenkani is in a tussle with Safa Eastern Cape and, on Wednesday, their legal representative was in the provincial high court for a review which was later postponed to Monday.
Ravens crowned provincial ABC Motsepe champions pending Sinenkani review
Sinenkani approached the Makhanda high court on Sunday to nullify the decider/play-offs scheduled between FC Ravens and Amavarara.
Though that game proceeded, with FC Ravens being crowned champions after beating Amavarara 4-0 at Rhodes University, it was played under protest pending a decision on Sinenkani FC’s application to declare the game null and void.
There has been a protracted battle regarding the stream winners between table-topping teams Sinenkani and Ravens.
Sinenkani initiated a case, claiming the match commissioner for their match against Ravens in January, Thenjana Mbangatha, had a son playing for the Ravens side, which was in breach of Safa’s rules.
They took the matter as far as the Mthatha high court, which ordered it to be heard by the disciplinary committee.
Advocate Olebile Makompo, who chaired the matter at Safa House in May, said Ravens’ 1-0 win should be forfeited.
But on Tuesday last week, Ravens were deemed not to have been blameworthy by arbitrator Tsietsi Ramatsekisa.
This is what triggered Sinenkani to instruct their lawyers to file an urgent court application for review.
“We cannot blame administration [Safa] alone, even teams themselves, for everyone I know wants to be number one and they try everything, and they even dig up issues that were not attended to,” Zwane said to Football Stage on YouTube.
“They will bring them up so they will be able to move up.
“We must emphasise from our side [Safa] that we must tighten up, if possible, go and review the rule book and make it so we cover all the bases.
“Over and above, teams must understand that football is on the field of play.
“This boardroom stuff spoils everything, but there is nothing we can do ... we must reflect as an association and make it a point come next season that we don’t experience what we had,” he said.
As per the draw on Monday, the Eastern Cape representative will play African Warriors from Free State and a team from Gauteng.
