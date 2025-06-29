Proteas dominate in Bulawayo despite heroic hundred from Williams

South Africa maintained a significant advantage despite Sean Williams’ sixth century in the opening Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The Proteas will start day three on 49/1, a lead of 216 runs, after they bowled out Zimbabwe for 251, halfway through the final session.

Williams, 38, scored 137, to hold the Zimbabwean innings together, while the rest of his teammates struggled against a South African attack for whom debutant Codi Yusuf and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder were the stand out performers.

Mulder finished with 4/50 while Yusuf, who took his maiden Test wicket with his fifth ball, ended with figures of 3/42 in 14 overs.