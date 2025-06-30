Aldrich Potgieter, 20, wins golf’s Rocket Classic in five-hole playoff
Big-hitting 20-year-old the youngest South African to win on tour and is the seventh-youngest PGA Tour winner since 1983
As a gruelling playoff unfolded in the Rocket Classic, South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter was determined to have enough pace on what became the final putt Sunday.
Potgieter drained an 18-foot birdie putt on the fifth playoff hole to secure his first PGA Tour victory by winning the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
“Struggled to make putts. Left a lot short,” Potgieter said. “Finally got one to the hole.”
Potgieter outlasted Max Greyserman in an extended playoff that began with three golfers. Chris Kirk's bogey on the second playoff hole cost him a chance and reduced the playoff to two golfers.
Potgieter, a big-hitting 20-year-old, began the tournament with a 62 on Thursday and ended up with the biggest prize. He is the youngest South African to win on tour.
“Big thanks to my family, friends, coaches, everyone who has been involved to kind of get me to this point,” Potgieter said.
The trio of Potgieter, Greyserman and Kirk finished 72 holes at 22-under-par 266.
FOR THE WIN!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 29, 2025
Aldrich Potgieter gets it done on the FIFTH playoff hole @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/ztQ2FtInky
“This one is going to sting a little bit,” Greyserman said.
Potgieter, who became the seventh-youngest PGA Tour winner since 1983, and Greyserman both had birdies on the par-5 14th hole — the fourth stop in the playoff — before Potgieter sank the winning putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Kirk and Greyserman shot final-round 5-under-par 67s and Potgieter, who was the first- and third-round leader, had 69.
Kirk had the best chance on the first playoff hole, but he was off the mark on a birdie putt of slightly more than 9 feet.
“It's a shame that first playoff hole,” Kirk said. “Hit just three perfect shots and I misread that putt a little bit. That's the way it goes sometimes.”
Greyserman missed from 11 feet on the second extra hole before Kirk was eliminated with a three-putt bogey moments later.
“Just really disappointed right now,” Kirk said. “Felt like I played great today. I'm happy with the way I played.”
Greyserman, ranked 48th in the world entering this week, remains without a PGA Tour victory. He has four runner-up finishes.
“Maybe I’m a Lions fan now!” Aldrich Potgieter won Detroit’s Rocket Classic, handling the pressure of a dramatic five-hole playoff.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 30, 2025
The 20-year old rookie played the pro-am with four Lions, and is now forever a part of Detroit sports history himself. pic.twitter.com/pkpPfpdvAK
“Unfortunately, I didn't get the job done,” Greyserman said. “Thought I hit a lot of good shots down the stretch. Very pleased with how I handled myself down the stretch.”
It was a bogey-free round for Greyserman, who missed a birdie putt from just inside 12 feet on the final hole that would have given him the victory. He made birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to rise into a share of the lead.
Except for a birdie on No. 17, Kirk posted par on seven of his last eight holes in regulation.
It was a crowded leaderboard for the entire day.
Michael Thorbjornsen (67) and Jake Knapp (68) shared fourth place at 21 under. Jackson Suber (68) and Colombia's Nico Echavarria (66) tied for sixth at 20 under.
By late afternoon, there were 26 golfers within three shots of the lead. After Potgieter and Greyserman made the turn as the final pairing, there were several fewer so close to the top, but still more than a dozen — with more than half of those golfers still on the course.
Echavarria played the final seven holes in 4 under to match his first-round 66.
Harry Higgs and Akshay Bhatia had 65s for the best scores of the last round, finishing at 16 under and 15 under, respectively.
- Banyana strike resolved, Safa says, as step-aside motion ...Sport / Editors Choice
-
-
-
-