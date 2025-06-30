It took one of his schoolmates to hit him out of the nets at training for Codi Yusuf to switch from bowling spin to bowling fast.
“I went to fetch the ball, ran in and I hit the guy and told everyone I’m not going to bowl another spin ball from this day onwards,” Yusuf said before making his Proteas Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
On Sunday, on a pitch offering some assistance to the seamers, but one when batters, once set, thrive, the 27-year-old claimed 3/42, helping to bowl out Zimbabwe for 251, to give the Proteas a 167-run first innings lead.
It wasn’t just the wickets, however. Yusuf bowled with nagging accuracy, extracting bounce from one portion of the pitch that even had Sean Williams, who made 137, jumping around.
“I’ve played with Codi at the Lions. He’s been an inspiration for us,” said Wiaan Mulder, who handed Yusuf his Test cap at a ceremony before the match.
“He bowls like that every week. He’s exceptional, he’s got the biggest heart, he never gives up. What you saw today [Sunday] is just a glimpse of what we see at the Lions.”
Mulder praises perseverance of Yusuf after Proteas debutant takes 3 wickets
Sports reporter
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ ICC via Getty Images
It took one of his schoolmates to hit him out of the nets at training for Codi Yusuf to switch from bowling spin to bowling fast.
“I went to fetch the ball, ran in and I hit the guy and told everyone I’m not going to bowl another spin ball from this day onwards,” Yusuf said before making his Proteas Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
On Sunday, on a pitch offering some assistance to the seamers, but one when batters, once set, thrive, the 27-year-old claimed 3/42, helping to bowl out Zimbabwe for 251, to give the Proteas a 167-run first innings lead.
It wasn’t just the wickets, however. Yusuf bowled with nagging accuracy, extracting bounce from one portion of the pitch that even had Sean Williams, who made 137, jumping around.
“I’ve played with Codi at the Lions. He’s been an inspiration for us,” said Wiaan Mulder, who handed Yusuf his Test cap at a ceremony before the match.
“He bowls like that every week. He’s exceptional, he’s got the biggest heart, he never gives up. What you saw today [Sunday] is just a glimpse of what we see at the Lions.”
Yusuf is not the quickest bowler on the domestic circuit, but in the past three seasons he’s made incremental improvements that have seen him become one of the most reliable bowlers in provincial cricket. He tends to skid the ball off the surface and his bouncer can be tricky to read, though he doesn’t use it often.
What he has done is simplify his game, targeting the stumps, and if there is any assistance out of the surface — as with that patch on back of a full length in Bulawayo — he is able to exploit it.
“I’m happy for him because he’s one of those guys, the way he approaches the game is not through shouting or abusing people, or too much aggression and all that fluff, he does it week in and week out, all heart and gives it everything he has,” said Mulder.
Yusuf grew up west of Johannesburg, but had to wait his turn as the Lions sifted through a variety of quicks before he got his chance.
“I play the game hard, with my heart and with the goal in mind of playing for the Proteas. My performances were never based on playing for the Proteas but I felt that if I give my best, things would happen naturally,” he said.
Yusuf is the ultimate team player, whose versatility in the past few seasons has proven to be a weapon for the Lions. He’s as capable of bowling a seven over spell to “dry up” an end as he is a short burst attacking the batter.
For someone who doesn’t engage in sledging, it was strange when he did just that in an intriguing mini-battle with Lhuan-dre Pretorius in last season’s Four-Day final between the Lions and the Titans at the Wanderers. Pretorius emerged victorious, making a hundred that secured a draw, but was respectful of a bowler with whom he shared a dressing room during the SA20 for Paarl Royals.
Both are making their debuts in Bulawayo and have had an impact on a match the Proteas were dominating at the end of day two. Pretorius’ 153 in the first innings changed the course of the opening day, while Yusuf’s three wickets helped to strengthen their advantage on the second day.
Perhaps Yusuf’s recent stint at Durham helped him find his rhythm quicker than his fellow new ball bowler Kwena Maphaka. The 19-year-old left-arm quick struggled in the first innings, offering the Zimbabweans too many freebies, conceding 52 runs in 12 overs.
But Maphaka’s threat was illustrated by two nasty bouncers, which clattered into the heads of Brian Bennett — ending his participation in the match because of concussion — and Williams, who was clearly shaken up for a few moments.
Proteas rocked by Zimbabwean seamers in Bulawayo
“He’s learning quite quickly,” said Mulder. “The challenge for Kwena is how he takes the balls in between the good ones and to keep going with a couple of dots or just concede a run. International cricket is difficult and if you’re not able to land it in an area that hits the top of the stumps, especially when the ball is not moving, guys are going to keep scoring.
“He’s still wet behind the ears. When you face him in the nets, the balls are super fast, always moving. He hit two guys in the head. Yhere’s something special about him.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos