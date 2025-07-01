“The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey No 74.”
Kaizer Chiefs sign former Portugal-based defender
‘The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack’
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
Kaizer Chiefs have announced three new signings including left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, the KZN Academy product who returns to South Africa after seven seasons playing at various levels in Portugal.
Amakhosi were dropping their announcements one by one, minutes apart, on their social media platforms on Tuesday.
Portuguese striker .
Most notably, last season Shinga played a strong role in Alverca finishing second in the Portuguese second division for promotion to the Primeira Liga.
“We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year-old Nkanyiso Shinga,” Chiefs posted on X.
“The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey No 74.”
Chiefs also revealed the signing of "26-year-old Ethan Chislett, an attacking midfielder known for his creative abilities" and "Portuguese striker Flávio Silva from Persebaya Surabaya in Indonesia".
Guinea Bissau-born Silva, 29, is a journeyman centre-forward who has turned out for 13 clubs in his senior career including Benfica's reserves in Portugal, San Antonio FC.
União Madeira, Mafra, Alverca, Real SC, Amora FC, FC Mondercange in Luxembourg and most recently Indonesian outfits Persik Kediri and Persebaya.
Chislett is a South African/English attacking midfielder who has played exclusively for English clubs apart from a spell at Spanish
Shinga is one of numerous products from the Durban-based KZN Academy to have found a career playing in Portugal.
He left the academy in August 2018 to join Vitoria Setubal's U-19s, where he went through the ranks to the U-23s before being signed by lower league CD Pinhalnovense in mid-2020.
He continued in the lower leagues with Juventude Sport Clube, joined the juniors of top flight Estrela Amadora, then third division Sporting Clube da Covilhã and then his last club Alverca last season, where he played 20 matches in Liga Portugal 2.
