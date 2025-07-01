Proteas beat Zimbabwe with dominant display that highlights their depth

A maiden five-wicket haul for Corbin Bosch and three wickets for Codi Yusuf saw South Africa storm to a 328-run victory in the first Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Bosch, who claimed a wicket with the first ball of the day at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, produced two excellent spells as the Proteas wrapped up victory with a day-and-a-half to spare. In a match where a number of Proteas players set personal milestones, Bosch, who scored a maiden Test hundred in South Africa’s first innings, added to an excellent all-round display with 5/43, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 208.

Bosch, playing his second Test, became only the fourth South African to score a hundred and claim a “five-for” in the same match, joining a list that includes Jacques Kallis — who did it twice — Jimmy Sinclair and Aubrey Faulkner, who both achieved the feat before World War 1.

Bosch had given the South Africans the perfect start with a sharp lifting delivery that Nick Welch could only deflect to Tony De Zorzi at short leg.